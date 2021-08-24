https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/want-a-cookie-matt-lewis-notes-the-only-thing-biden-supporters-can-brag-about-is-the-speed-of-the-evacuation/

As Twitchy reported Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured the press corps that the United States would continue to lead in the world — “including being the leaders in evacuating.” A quick look at the timeline of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain shows that he’s trying to promote the speed at which people are being evacuated from Afghanistan, although of the tens of thousands of people he cites, we’re curious to know how many are Americans and how many are Afghan refugees.

Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis has a nice little thread Tuesday noting that the only thing Biden supporters have to brag about is the speed at which we’re bugging out of Afghanistan.

Right now, the only thing that Biden defenders can brag about is the speed at which we are retreating from Afghanistan. I sincerely hope we get everyone out safely, but let’s not pretend an evacuation is heroic. This isn’t Dunkirk (which was about living to fight another day)… — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 24, 2021

Even in the case of Dunkirk, this is from Churchill: “We must be very careful not to assign to this deliverance the attributes of a victory. Wars are not won by evacuations. But there was a victory inside this deliverance, which should be noted.” — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 24, 2021

Chris Rock has a bit about how people brag about something they’re supposed to do. Like, ‘I take care of my kids.’ That’s how I feel about bragging about how many people we are “evacuating” from Afghanistan. Like, were we SUPPOSED to leave them behind? Want a cookie? — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 24, 2021

Biden looks weaker than I have seen any president look since Jimmy Carter. He is allowing the Taliban to push us around and dictate the terms of our surrender and retreat. If you don’t like Donald Trump, THIS IS HOW YOU GET HIM BACK…. — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 24, 2021

That was the big concern of Bill Kristol last weekend; if the Biden administration doesn’t succeed, we could see a Trumpist Republican win the 2024 election … as if that’s the crucial reason President Biden must not entirely screw up the withdrawal.

Lastly, some people are suggesting that I am a Trumper who is saying this to help Trump and hurt Biden. Anyone who has been following me and reading my stuff for longer than 15 minutes knows that’s BS. My analysis may or may not be correct, but you know it is always sincere. -30- — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 24, 2021

I don’t even believe those numbers. — I Like Ike (@chrisjefferson) August 24, 2021

As Twitchy reported last week, Klain mansplained what’s happening in Kabul to CNN’s Clarissa Ward who is in Kabul watching the planes take off from the airport.

But it is close to the speed of light…. — John Williams (@johnny833) August 24, 2021

Lot of Biden supporters spiking the football on the speed of evacuations as if the job is done. It’s not yet. — Jesse Clark (@PandaSalesman) August 24, 2021

If you check Jennifer Rubin’s timeline, you can see her scold the media for presupposing the evacuation won’t be complete by next Tuesday.

For what it’s worth, Lewis is getting hammered in the replies for being a warmonger who wants our troops in Afghanistan for another 20 years.

