Washington State workers across multiple agencies on Monday received forms for requesting a religious exemption for the now mandatory coronavirus vaccines. The forms asked the state employees to affirm or agree that they “have never received a vaccine or medicine from a health care provider as an adult.”

State workers in several agencies today received updated forms for requesting a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. The forms ask the employee to attest that they “have never received a vaccine **or medicine** from a health care provider as an adult.” #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/op6OHGN424 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 24, 2021

Since Washington Democrat Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement mandating vaccines for all state workers including teachers and re-imposing indoor mask mandates earlier this month, confusion has swirled around Inslee’s exemption for “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Some religious exemption forms we’ve seen go even further. This one from the Capital Region Educational Services District requires your religious leader submit a signed declaration attesting to your faith. @GovInslee‘s office says this particular form was not issued by the state. pic.twitter.com/9k7IFQjZJ1 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 24, 2021

According to Brandi Kruse of Q13 Fox, other religious exemption forms such as ones from the Capital Region Educational Services District demand a signed statement from one’s religious leader attesting to their faith. Kruse noted that Inslee’s office said this particular form was not issued by the state.

Is the state really going to dictate whose religious beliefs are sincerely held? No, says public schools chief @chrisreykdal. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/O2e4Xb5kJV — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 19, 2021

In a previous interview with Kruse, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal claimed that “There are no forces out there that are going to force people to go document the church they belong to, or get a signature from a member of the clergy or their synagogue or their mosque. There’s no role for us in that we will listen to employees who say, ‘I have a deeply held conviction about this core practice and I don’t take shots’ or ‘I’m not taking the shot’ and I’m going to honor that.”

“No, we’re not going to fire a bunch of teachers”: The head of Washington’s public school system hints that many teachers and staff can easily get around the new vaccine mandate. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/UeNAbybdFT — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 19, 2021

Reykdal added, “We’re not going to fire a bunch of teachers. They do have to walk right up to that line though and say, ‘Am I not going to get this despite the science, because of this deep conviction I have?’ And if that’s their answer, that’s okay. I think it’s going to have tens of thousands of folks say ‘I need to finally get this shot. It’s safe. And it’s the right thing to do for kids and my community and my fellow educators.’ And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Washington state imposed a vaccine mandate on school employees, hoping it will help avoid a COVID shutdown. But if the state truly fires those who won’t comply, can they guarantee there won’t be shutdowns due to staffing? The answer is no. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/b8Yua1ngCk — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 19, 2021

In the same interview Reykdal conceded that he could not guarantee there wouldn’t be staffing shortages and shutdowns if employees still refused to get the shot. He also admitted that the state was not going to check to verify employee’s religious beliefs.

In response to the interview with Kruse, Inslee’s office issued a statement to clarify Reykdal’s remarks and said, “It’s my understanding OSPI is planning to clarify the superintendent’s comments. There are no personal or philosophical exemptions. The process for applying for religious exemptions is still under development.”