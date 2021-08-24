https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-refuses-to-answer-questions-from-reporters-on-his-crisis-in-afghanistan

President Joe Biden quickly exited a brief press event about his Afghanistan crisis on Tuesday, which was delayed for several hours, and refused to answer questions from reporters.

The event came as the U.S. Military started to withdraw from the country on Tuesday as thousands of Americans remain trapped in the country.

Biden claimed that the U.S. was “currently on a pace to finish by August 31,” even though multiple Democrats have said that is not true, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who said it was “very unlikely.”

Retired Army Lt. Col. James Carafano, Heritage vice president for national security and foreign policy, slammed Biden in a statement following the press conference, saying that the first priority of the U.S. government was to protect its citizens and that Biden was failing to do that.

“Unfortunately, President Biden’s ill-advised, politically motivated, and poorly executed Afghanistan withdrawal plan has jeopardized the safety of Americans abroad and at home,” Carafano said. “Even more sadly, the president has refused to extend the arbitrary Aug. 31 deadline he set as a withdrawal date for U.S. forces. In doing so, the president has condemned Americans, and Afghans who helped U.S. forces in Afghanistan, to torture and death.”

“The president’s choice is unacceptable,” he continued. “He must immediately and fully commit to evacuating every American citizen and lawful permanent resident stranded in Afghanistan. The Biden administration must also ensure qualified and vetted special immigrant visa holders are given safe passage out of the country. American forces must remain in Afghanistan until those objectives have been met. The president’s actions have created the largest potential hostage crisis in American history. However, he can still prevent this disaster by staying true to his fellow citizens. All it takes is finding the political will he has so far lacked. If he does not, he will be signaling to our enemies that it is open season on Americans abroad.”

