Senior COVID advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans hoping to return to normal this summer, telling CNN he hopes the country has the virus under “control” by the spring of 2022.

“What does control look like?” asked Cooper.

“If we can get through this winter and get the majority of non-vaccinated people vaccinated, I hope we can start to get some good control in the Spring of 2022,” stated Fauci.

Dr. Fauci says that if the majority of Americans get vaccinated, covid-19 will be under control by the “spring of 2022” pic.twitter.com/Kic7noOFm9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

Fauci’s comments come hours after Joe Biden urged all private business owners to mandate the vaccine for employees.

“Today I’m calling on more companies in the private sector to step-up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people. If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I’m calling on you now to do it,” said the President.

The FDA fully approved the vaccine from Pfizer this week, clearing the path for more mandates in the days ahead.

“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities.”

Watch Dr. Fauci’s comments above.

