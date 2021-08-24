https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/we-are-doomed-defense-departments-desperate-attempt-at-a-good-pr-moment-succeeds-in-making-biden-admin-look-even-more-inept-pics/

Great news, everyone! The United States is back, baby, and we’re getting Afghan citizens out of harm’s way on Air Force planes. And the Defense Department couldn’t be prouder:

You love to see it. Until, that is, you squint a little bit.

It’s not a U.S. plane. But it does have a “U” in it, which is almost as good:

At least the UAE appears to have it together.

Heh.

The State Department doesn’t know what year it is, and the Defense Department can’t read.

The Biden administration is doing just great, everyone. Really fantastic.

If you’re gonna go down, might as well go down in flames.

