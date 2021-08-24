https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/well-this-could-explain-a-lot-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-apparently-doesnt-know-what-year-this-is-video/

Joe Biden entered the White House as a complete mess, so, at the very least, it was incumbent upon the people who purport to care about him to ensure that he surrounds himself by competent, capable cabinet members who can steer him in the right direction and work as a counterbalance to his nonexistent grasp on, well, everything.

Unfortunately, Biden’s handlers really dropped the ball and let him name “experts” who seem almost as confused about things as he his. “Experts” like Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has evidently forgotten what year it is:

Notice he says he was talking to the former president Karzai the day before the government collapsed at 1:25. Blinken doesn’t even know who the current Afghan president is. Absolutely embarrassing stuff. — 🏴 Jabroni Whisperer 🏴 (@minarchis1) August 22, 2021

Watch Blinken on the most recent edition of “Face the Nation”:

US @SecBlinken: “I was on the phone with Pres Karzai [sic] the day before, heh, when he was telling me his intent, as he put it, ‘to fight to the death.’ Well, the next day he was gone.” Karzai left the office in 2014. It was Ghani who fled his country.pic.twitter.com/Sr5mBgYctb — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) August 23, 2021

Oof.

time to update the Rolodex!https://t.co/O0ptfxbXhj — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 23, 2021

This is not a good look.

well, THIS could explain a lot… https://t.co/O0ptfxbXhj — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 23, 2021

At the very least, one would hope that America’s highest-level diplomat would know who the president of Afghanistan is, especially considering what’s happening there right now, and considering the fact that Joe Biden is ultimately responsible for what’s happening there right now.

No wonder they thought everything was going to go well… — Deca the Bard (@DeCaseMan) August 24, 2021

Well, I told you the other day Mr Blinken, just stay quiet for a while. — Mardo Soghom (@MSoghom) August 24, 2021

Bad things seem to happen whenever the Biden administration is involved.

God help us — Jeff Haislip (@HaislipJeff) August 23, 2021

