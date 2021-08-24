https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/were-about-to-abandon-americans-adam-housley-shares-damning-tweets-from-former-cia-still-connected-to-afghanistan-in-thread/

Biden’s legacy – thousands of Americans left behind.

Hell, even Adam Schiff admitted with the August 31st deadline there is no way they’re getting everyone out.

What a tremendous fail.

This thread from Adam Housley of comments from a friend who is former CIA and still connected massively in Afghanistan is just absolutely infuriating and depressing, all in one.

Take a look:

1/4 From a friend who is former CIA and still connected massively in Afghanistan. “We are about to abandon Americans” The Admin refuses at this hour to change the August 31st drawdown date, which means it begins almost immediately. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 24, 2021

And we know the Taliban has already told Biden to eff off, they are not extending the deadline.

Such leadership, begging terrorists for more time.

2/4 This decision is NOT conditions based and advice from some people at high levels in US Intel and also our military is being “disregarded”. Also “Anybody not out by the time the last plane leaves gets cut away.” — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 24, 2021

Wow.

If anyone still thinks government cares about them or their safety, we have a bridge for sale … cheap.

3/4 In Kabul processing of Afghans has stopped.

The Panjshir Valley will likely be overrun soon. People trying to save high value targets like women who held high positions, or people whom worked with the US are not being allowed to move them. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 24, 2021

Shameful.

4/4 US Intel fears that when we leave, the Taliban will take down the internet, expel foreign journalists and “eliminate people by the thousands…anyone who might remotely be a threat.” US Emergency teams are being told their only safety guarantee is to get on the next flight. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 24, 2021

Eliminate people by the thousands.

But you know, this is a friendlier Taliban that has told us they will respect women’s rights and stuff.

Sure.

there just aren’t words for how horrifying this is. — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) August 24, 2021

“What difference, at this point, does it make?!!!”— Hillary Clinton — Bob Francis (@BobFrancis22) August 24, 2021

Just awful. Unbelievable. — Scott Kinney (@kidkosmic) August 24, 2021

Sadly, with this sh*thole administration, it’s all too believable.

***

