https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-the-hell-is-in-the-water-at-belmont-hills-high-school/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
So, TWO of the WOKEST and WEIRDEST people around @JoeBiden went to the same strange Lefty high school. BELMONT HILL in Massachusetts. General Mark “I wanna Know about White Rage” MILLEY ’76. And HHS Asst Secretary “Rachel” (née Richard) LEVINE ’75 What the hell did they teach? pic.twitter.com/Dn6jWJ7s0R
— Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 24, 2021
Richard Levine and General Milley attended the same school.