This is not going to be an apologetic of the pro-life movement, nor is it a polemic against wanton abortions. I am simply just pointing out that you are being totally inconsistent when you say a woman has an absolute, incontrovertible right to make choices regarding her own health and to determine what happens to her own body, but then turn right around and say, “But those who make the same decision and choose not to take an injection have forfeited their right to continue participating in society.”

You cannot have it both ways. “My body, my choice” was nothing more than just a truncheon for you to get your way on a hot-button issue. You refuse to allow others to make their own choices that disagree with yours. Well, I’m telling you that you have no right whatsoever to tell me or anyone else that we must take an injection. You say, “But it is dangerous to human life if you don’t, David.” If you don’t catch the irony in that, there’s no way I could explain it to you.

But the essence of the problem goes far beyond your pseudo-science and your hypocritical, self-serving attitude. First of all, there […]