This is not going to be an apologetic of the pro-life movement, nor is it a polemic against wanton abortions. I am simply just pointing out that you are being totally inconsistent when you say a woman has an absolute, incontrovertible right to make choices regarding her own health and to determine what happens to her own body, but then turn right around and say, “But those who make the same decision and choose not to take an injection have forfeited their right to continue participating in society.”

You cannot have it both ways. “My body, my choice” was nothing more than just a truncheon for you to get your way on a hot-button issue. You refuse to allow others to make their own choices that disagree with yours. Well, I’m telling you that you have no right whatsoever to tell me or anyone else that we must take an injection. You say, “But it is dangerous to human life if you don’t, David.” If you don’t catch the irony in that, there’s no way I could explain it to you.

But the essence of the problem goes far beyond your pseudo-science and your hypocritical, self-serving attitude. First of all, there is nothing in the United States Constitution that allows the government to make such choices for individuals against their better wishes. If you choose to experiment on yourself without knowing the long-term ramifications of these injections that you are allowing to be introduced into your system, do not expect other people with more common sense and deeper reasoning to become one of your fellow lemmings headed over the cliff.

Our United States Constitution recognizes our God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Don’t ever let anybody take that away from you.

This is not an abstract or theoretical exercise on my part, as I am a COVID-19 survivor. And others who were “fully vaccinated” got it at the same time and in the same place as I.

Even our venerable Hawaii Department of Health has admitted that a “vaccinated” person can still get COVID-19 and can still infect others. That’s why they still demand social distancing and wearing masks. The sad truth is that there is no way to absolutely guarantee that you will not get COVID-19.

Taking precautions, including washing your hands and social distancing, is a wise choice. But taking an unproven injection with unknown ingredients, one of many different varieties, is like playing Russian Roulette. It could protect you or it could kill you. Or it could have no effect at all.

What I have seen is that the immediate response when a person becomes symptomatic makes the biggest difference. It’s impossible to say why one person may develop a mild case with very few, moderate symptoms and another person could have a very severe and potentially even fatal case.

I was fortunate to immediately receive monoclonal antibody therapy with infusion of Regeneron at the outset of the disease. Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed to me that this should actually be the worldwide standard for treatment. I cannot guarantee that this therapy will save everyone’s life, but I can personally vouch for the fact that it can and often does mitigate the severity of the disease.

But there is another very serious concern about mandating injections in order to be able to do normal everyday activities. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green of Hawaii right now is pushing a requirement that those who are uninjected not be allowed to dine in restaurants or perhaps even to shop in stores. That is clearly unconstitutional and a violation of our American liberties.

There are businesses, universities, even the United States armed forces that have considered implementing such Draconian measures. It is unscientific. It is also the essence of tyranny.

What it does is to create a caste system in society. Maybe we will someday soon have Brahmins and Untouchables. Jesus healed the leper because he knew that he was of equal value in the eyes of our Creator. But certain politicians want to ostracize and sacrifice the undesirables to supposedly protect their own sorry selves. That also reeks of Nazi “euthanasia.” With some today, it is even that despicable. It is simply a stepping stone to seeking higher political office while being oblivious to the well-being of the people.

But the most serious ramification of what is happening in our modern world is that it is preparing people for what is to come.

The relationship between the Creator and His creation, between God and humankind, has been usurped and corrupted by fallible mortals among us.

Revelation 13

16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.

Revelation 14

9b “If anyone worships the beast and its image and receives its mark on their forehead or on their hand, 10 they, too, will drink the wine of God’s fury, which has been poured full strength into the cup of his wrath.”

Clearly stated, the COVID-19 injections are NOT the Mark of the Beast. But they are preparing the world to accept that authorities have the ability to control who can buy and sell. In other words, who can survive in this physical world.

Two years ago, none of this would have been conceivable, but now few there be that actually question it.

Taking an injection is NOT 666, but it is preparing people to acquiesce, to the peril of their immortal soul in the not-too-distant future. The relationship between the Creator and His creation, between God and humankind, has been usurped and corrupted by fallible mortals among us.

In most cases today, this is neither conscious nor malicious on the part of our governing officials. But it is very much part of the Divine Plan of the Author and Finisher of our Faith; the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End. Only God is infallible. Do NOT entrust your future to other human beings who are prone to error.

Those who choose liberty live as long as life lasts.

Those who cower in a corner in fear of the authoritarian state and follow every edict have already stopped living.

