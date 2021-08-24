https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-a-lot-of-what-the-political-left-supports-is-satanic

A lot of what the political left supports is satanic. I said that Monday evening on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program. Some people loved the comment. Some hated it. Others were confused.

Tucker got it and agreed.

It’s difficult to unpack such a provocative and complex thought inside a short television segment. Let me unpack it here.

Abortion is satanic. The left views abortion as a central right in its political platform. As a Christian, I’m uncomfortable supporting abortion as a right. I believe God objects to abortion.

Before I move on, let me add a bit of context and transparency. Fifteen years ago, after a night of drinking, I engaged in unprotected sex with a friend. She became pregnant. She never informed me. She moved back to her hometown and had an abortion. She told me a year later what had happened. At the time, I felt a mixture of sadness and relief. I did not want to have a child outside marriage. I had no interest in marrying the woman I impregnated. At the time, I was quite promiscuous.

I share all this because I want you to fully grasp my point of view. I am a sinner. I have no interest in redefining my sins as virtues or sound, pragmatic decision-making. Sex outside marriage is sinful and therefore rooted in satanism. Every time I’ve done it, it’s been wrong and satanic.

My problem with the left is its aspiration to redefine every form of sin as a natural desire we should not tame. “Do what thou wilt” is the unstated overarching theme of progressive politics. “Do what thou wilt” is the primary tenet of the Thelema occult practice established by English writer Aleister Crowley, a satanist. “Do what thou wilt” means to seek out and follow your true path and will.

Let me translate that for you: If you were born a biological man but feel like a woman, go for it. Seek out your true destiny. That’s why Tucker Carlson responded to my declaration that a lot of what the left supports is satanic by mentioning the transgender issue.

“I’m a pretty mild Protestant, personally, but I completely agree with you, especially the gender stuff,” Carlson said. “When you say you can change your own gender by wishing it, you are saying you are God, and that is satanic. I completely agree.”

All sin is satanic. I don’t want to pick on people with gender dysphoria.

Gluttony is satanic. You’ve seen me. You know I struggle with gluttony. My unhealthy eating habits are sinful. I don’t support gluttony. It’s wrong. It bothers me that the left is trying to normalize obesity. The singer Lizzo is not healthy, sexy, or happy with her weight. I’m not writing this to fat-shame her or myself. I’m writing the truth. Our eating habits are satanic.

Marxism is satanic. You don’t have to accept my interpretation of Marxism. Go read the words and philosophy of Karl Marx for yourself. The German philosopher argued that “religion is the opium of the people.” In his Communist Manifesto, Marx attacked Christianity, writing:

“The social principles of Christianity declare all the vile acts of the oppressors to be either a just punishment for original sin and other sins, or trials which the Lord, in his infinite wisdom, ordains for the redeemed.”

I mention Marx and his political ideology because the founders of Black Lives Matter are self-described trained Marxists. BLM’s stated goal of disrupting Western civilization’s nuclear family structure is an affront to God. The traditional nuclear family is taken straight from the Bible. Marxism, communism, and socialism all object to religion in general and to Christianity in particular.

The left supports Black Lives Matter and the Marxist principles at the root of disrupting traditional family structure as prescribed in the Bible.

Corporate media is satanic. Its reliance on false narratives makes it the perfect companion for wickedness. Satan opposes truth. He uses deception to foment division and chaos. Am I calling individual journalists, reporters, pundits, broadcasters satanic? No. I’m saying they work within a system that purposely deceives the public, and they know it.

Black Lives Matter is a perfect example. Everyone knows that police are not systemically and/or randomly executing black men. The raw data conclusively refutes the ridiculous narrative. On average, police kill a tiny number of U.S. citizens per year, especially when you consider how heavily armed we are here. Police kill roughly 1,100 people per year. About 450 of those victims are white and approximately 250 of them are black. The number of those victims who are unarmed and pose no threat is miniscule.

But the mainstream media has spent the past decade pretending that every traffic stop is a life-or-death experience for black people. Based on media coverage, you’d think black people run in panic every time they see a police officer. It’s all a lie. BLM is a deranged conspiracy theory group the media uses for ratings and clicks. Working in conjunction with corporate media, the political left uses BLM and black celebrities to promote fear, racial division, and political allegiance. Rather than debate ideas, the left smears its opponents with allegations of racism that are supported by false narratives popularized within corporate media.

The Bible is rather clear on the subject of fear. There are countless verses warning believers not to be controlled or manipulated by fear. My favorite verse on fear is a popular one, 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Perhaps more important than the avoidance of fear is God’s desire for us to seek and follow the truth wherever it leads. It’s the open hostility to truth that reveals the left’s satanic leanings.

Only the left denies that the breakdown of family structure is at the heart of the problems confronting black America. Only the left believes stopping police misconduct with black resisting criminal suspects should be a higher priority than restoring the black family.

The BLM lie is satanic in root and result. It prioritizes death by lightning strike and baits black people to ignore confronting the far more common causes of our deaths and failures.

A lot of what the political left supports is satanic.

I admit the satanic nature of my gluttony and other sins. I wish the left would own, acknowledge, and repent its sins.

