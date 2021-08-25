https://www.theblaze.com/news/14yrold-carjacking-murder-dallas-gun

Police in Dallas, Texas, said that a 14-year-old committed an armed carjacking and then killed an innocent bystander in a car crash after police gave chase.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Tuesday night at about 11 a.m. when police say the suspect stole a black Toyota Camry from a woman at gunpoint in East Dallas.

“The suspect, who possessed a handgun, the suspect demanded property, threatened her life and took her car,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

On Wednesday, police said they spotted the stolen car in the same area and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver took off.

The suspect raced away at high speeds with the police chasing him. One bystander captured video of the chase before the lethal car accident.

The suspect ran a red light and crashed into a white Chevy Impala that was being driven by Cordell Jackson. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The suspect driving the Camry tried to flee the scene but was caught by police. In his car were two other juveniles and one adult. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are currently reviewing all policies and practices and general orders with regards to our vehicle pursuit,” Garcia continued. “And unfortunately, the decisions made by a dangerous, violent carjacking suspect fleeing from our officers led to this tragedy.”

Garcia said that there has been a pattern of armed young men committing violent crime in the city.

“You are shocked. I mean, you are shocked that the individual behind that wheel was an armed 14-year-old kid,” Garcia added.

“It’s distressing to know that we’re seeing more and more juvenile suspects,” he said.

The 14-year-old faces charges including possessing a gun, evading arrest, armed robbery and felony murder.

Here’s a local news report about the incident:







Dallas 14-year-old faces murder charge after armed carjacking, police chase, deadly crash



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

