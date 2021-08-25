https://www.dailywire.com/news/75-doctors-stage-walkout-over-unvaccinated-patients-we-are-exhausted

Doctors at a South Florida hospital staged a walkout to protest an apparent surge in patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Dozens of medical professionals at Palm Beach Internal Medicine complained of being fatigued and ripped “disinformation” about vaccines.

Notably, a reported 63% of Florida residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, thanks in large part to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ efforts to allow maximum vaccine access early on, particularly for the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“It’s incredibly frustrating because we know the vaccines are safe and effective and it’s people that go out and talk against them that really go against physicians and medicine and science. It’s not the message we want to get across to people,” said one doctor at the walkout, JT Snarkski, according to Fox News. “Vaccines are safe and we need to get our communities vaccinated.”

“We are exhausted,” said Dr. Rupesh Dharia. “Our patience and resources are running low and we need your help.”

Dr. Ahmed El-Haddad of Jupiter Medical Center told WPTV News that doctors in the area are seeing a surge in patients infected with the Delta Covid variant.

“This time around, this variant is deadlier, it is impacting the lungs quicker, it is eating away at the lungs, it is causing more problems … and the patients are dying quicker,” he said.

“The heartbreak now, is we’re not just going in to work and working long hours, but we’re seeing people who don’t need to be in the hospital, who are healthy and young, who don’t have the co-morbidities that we typically see, and they’re getting this from a preventable illness,” said Dr. Ethan Chapin, who attended the walkout.

According to Fox News, “Many Florida hospitals are nearing capacity in their intensive care units as the state contends with a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. As of this week, about 86% of the state’s hospital beds were full, prompting alarm from public health officials.”

It’s unclear if any of the doctors were on-shift during the protest, or if they all came during off-hours.

Folks online speculated that at least some participating doctors were likely on shift, thus effectively refusing to treat patients.

Babylon Been CEO Seth Dillon remarked, “Break an ankle skateboarding? That was risky. No treatment for you. Lung cancer from years of smoking? You did that to yourself. No treatment for you. Catch a disease sleeping with strangers? Should have worn a condom. No treatment for you. Why only apply this logic to COVID?”

