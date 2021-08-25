https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/afghan-president-fled-country-with-169-million-in-u-s-taxpayer-cash/

“Reports indicate that Ghani in fact had so much looted money with him when he fled Afghanistan that not all of it would fit in his helicopter, and that he was forced to leave money lying on the tarmac,” House Republicans wrote in a letter to AG Garland. https://t.co/DASB4vizVB — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 25, 2021

House Republicans Ask Merrick Garland to Investigate Afghan President

‘A Coward and Grifter’

“President Ghani may have been self-dealing with U.S. funds intended for the Afghan people, having fled the country with enormous sums of cash totaling well over a hundred million dollars. If true, this was not the dignified exit of a benevolent head of state but that of a coward and grifter. The United States must do everything in its power to seize any illicitly gained funds that were corruptly embezzled by President Ghani. If he diverted funds from their intended purposes, the U.S. should bring him to justice.”

“It is unclear how President Ghani obtained such a large sum of cash, but the amount and nature of his flight from Afghanistan raises the specter that President Ghani illegally and corruptly embezzled these funds from U.S. assistance intended for the Afghan people’s welfare and defense, It is imperative that corrupt foreign government officials not be permitted to personally enrich themselves with U.S. taxpayer money intended to safeguard the welfare and security of the Afghan people. This is particularly the case where President Ghani’s reckless and cowardly actions likely contributed to the speed with which the Taliban took over the country and led to the resulting chaotic situation now faced by American citizens and our allies.”

The Pentagon estimates that the Taliban now possess $85 BILLION worth of American military equipment.@GOPoversight is working to hold Biden accountable for his leadership failure in Afghanistan. @newsmax pic.twitter.com/CEirI2a68E — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 24, 2021

Coward leaving Afghanistan with U.S. funds