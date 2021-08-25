https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-is-bringing-50000-afghan-illegals-to-usa-without-visas/

Joe Biden’s administration is planning to bring 50,000 Afghans to the United States who do not have visas and who have not completed their immigration processing.

Biden will use the little-known “humanitarian parole” tool.

The plan is a last-minute effort to bring as many Afghans to the U.S. as possible, as this group does not have Special Immigrant Visas, P-2 visas, or refugee status.

Instead, Afghans on humanitarian parole will arrive in the U.S. without having first secured visas and completing their immigration processing. After having humanitarian parole for a year or so, the thousands of Afghans would be able to adjust their status. Many are likely to take advantage of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to remain in the U.S.

Before evacuating all American citizens from Afghanistan, the Biden administration is increasing the inflow of Afghans to the U.S. for permanent resettlement. A Pentagon spokesman this week said 25,000 Afghans applying for SIVs are likely to be resettled in the U.S. along with thousands more of their family members.

