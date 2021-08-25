https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/americans-more-likely-to-support-businesses-that-dont-enforce-employee-vaccination-mandate/

More Americans are likely to do business with companies that do not mandate employee vaccines, than those that require the shots, according to a new poll.

Among Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, over 20% of each group had no opinion when it came to the vaccine policy of a company, according to the polls by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group. Across the board, 65% of those polled had already been fully or partially vaccinated, and an additional 10% had already had COVID-19.

The key takeaway, however, is that 42.7% of American voters are more likely to support businesses that do not require mandates, compared to 34.3% who say they are less likely to support them…

