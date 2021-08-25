https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-vs-proud-boys-in-portland-raw/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2021 11:57 am

We covered all the Portland action this weekend, and here are two more clips.

Antifa threatens to destroy equipment and cameras.

Antifa run away in fear…

