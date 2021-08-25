https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aoc-orders-biden-rock-bottom-should-be-200000-new-afghan-illegals-in-usa/

“I believe we need to move and the administration needs to move as quickly as possible and as expansively as possible ensuring that we are raising the amount of refugee visas to whatever amount is necessary.”

“I would say the rock bottom is 200,000, but I think it should be whatever is necessary. And that needs to be expedited as soon as possible.”

Thus far, at least 10 Republican governors have urged Biden to resettle Afghans in their states, including South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, Utah’s Spencer Cox, Georgia’s Brian Kemp, Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, Arizona’s Doug Ducey, Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitts, and Vermont’s Phil Scott.

Unmentioned by Ocasio-Cortez is the cost of refugee resettlement to American taxpayers, where citizens are billed nearly $9 billion every five years to resettle refugees.

Likewise, each refugee costs roughly $133,000 over the course of their lifetime in the U.S.

SOURCE — Breitbart

Bonus Clip — Afghan MP explains why she is staying





