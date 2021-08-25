https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/education/569297-battle-over-school-mask-mandates-erupts-in-florida-as

More Florida school districts are defying its governor’s ban on mask mandates, risking their school the proper funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is being challenged by two additional school districts, Leon County and Palm Beach County, that imposed the mask mandate ban, The Washington Post reported.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

As Changing America previously reported, Florida’s State Board of Education had already ordered two school districts Palm Beach, Orange, Broward, Duval and Hillsborough County Schools to do away with mask mandates or face financial penalties.

If the six counties fail to comply, the Florida Department of Education will withhold “an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board members who voted to impose the unlawful mask mandates” on a monthly basis.

In response to DeSantis’ hardline stance on banning mask mandates for the sake of the parent’s choice, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration would “assist any district facing repercussions” for following mask mandates recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It is deeply troubling to see state leaders putting politics ahead of the health and safety of our students, and that instead of supporting our educators for doing the right thing, state leaders are trying to punish them,” Cardona said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Biden said he had ordered Cardona to look into DeSantis’s actions against mask mandates, The Washington Post reported, saying the governor’s anti-masking mandates might have violated federal law and that the department should review his actions.

As Changing America previously reported, a list of other states have banned mask mandates by their Republican governors, including the governors of Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

NEW YORK TO FORGIVE $125 MILLION IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON BIDEN TO CANCEL $50K IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT

TV STARS CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES DONATE TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

BIDEN STILL CONSIDERING CANCELLATION OF AS MUCH AS $50K PER PERSON IN STUDENT DEBT

US SECRETARY OF EDUCATION CANCELS $1B OF STUDENT LOAN DEBT

ACCORDING TO CDC, 96 PERCENT OF SCHOOLCHILDREN STILL UNSAFE FOR FULL-TIME, IN-PERSON LEARNING

COLLEGE STUDENTS ARE REEVALUATING THEIR PLANS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

