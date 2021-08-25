https://redstate.com/heartlandinstitute/2021/08/25/biden-3-5-trillion-build-back-better-bill-is-going-to-transform-america-n432596
About The Author
Related Posts
Simone Biles Dives Head-First Into the Abortion Debate
August 11, 2021
China Mocks US Over Biden's Afghanistan Failure, Uses It to Undermine Confidence With Our Allies
August 16, 2021
Intent to Kill: The Chinese Government Withheld COVID Data, Vaccine Formula From the World
June 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy