https://noqreport.com/2021/08/25/biden-gets-asked-about-leaving-americans-in-afghanistan-and-laughs/

UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the incident during the daily briefing. What’s so funny?

Peter Doocy presses Jen Psaki as to why Joe Biden laughed about leaving Americans in Afghanistan earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CWi9imJaHA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2021 ***Original post***

During a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House Wednesday about cyber security, President Joe Biden was asked about Americans stranded in Afghanistan past the August 31 exit deadline and whether they will be left behind when the U.S. military departs the country. I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021 Reporter: “What will you do if Americans are still there after the deadline?”

White House: Cuts audio so you can’t hear @joebiden ’s response. pic.twitter.com/hFZyHfzorx — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) August 25, 2021 During remarks at the White House Tuesday, Biden turned his back and walked away as reporters asked questions about the fate of Americans stranded in the country. Joe Biden refused to answer questions again and turned his back when asked if he‘ll […]