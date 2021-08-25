https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-gets-testy-when-asked-about-trapped-americans-white-house-cuts-audio/
Biden smirks when he’s asked about Americans trapped in Afghanistan
NBC Peter Alexander — I asked Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline.
Biden — You’ll be the first person I call.
I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.
His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”
Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021