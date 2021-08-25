https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-gets-testy-when-asked-about-trapped-americans-white-house-cuts-audio/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2021 5:26 pm

Biden smirks when he’s asked about Americans trapped in Afghanistan

NBC Peter Alexander — I asked Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline.

Biden — You’ll be the first person I call.

