https://babylonbee.com/news/bidens-guest-hosting-of-jeopardy-a-disaster-as-he-flees-when-a-contestant-puts-an-answer-in-form-of-a-question/

Biden’s Guest Hosting Of ‘Jeopardy!’ A Disaster As He Flees Every Time A Contestant Puts An Answer In Form Of A Question

CULVER CITY, CA—It seemed like a big coup for the game show Jeopardy! as they got the President of the United States himself, Joe Biden, to host. But it ended up being a disaster, as every time a contest answered in the form of a question, Biden would immediately turn and leave.

“What is the Roman Empire?” answered contestant Keith Black, a school teacher.

“I’m not taking questions at this time,” Biden said as he turned to leave the studio.

Producers then had to explain to him that in Jeopardy!, all answers are in the form of questions, but he’s not actually being questioned.

“Well, that’s just malarkey,” Biden reportedly said before going back in to host.

Still, his reflex about questions was too ingrained, as when a contest answered, “What is photosynthesis?” Biden again immediately left.

“Sorry,” he said while exiting the stage, “my staff says if I answer any questions, I don’t get ice cream.”

One of the producers then tried to fill in as host for the rest of the show, but someone in the audience soon found a bad tweet of his, and the guest host was shot on sight.