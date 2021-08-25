https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/border-smugglers-are-getting-crafty-photo/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2021 9:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Border Patrol in Tucson arrested a Valedictorian DACA smuggler who basically cloned an official SUV, was wearing a fake uniform, and had 10 illegals in the vehicle.

These illegal invaders simply walked around the incomplete border wall in La Joya, Texas.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...