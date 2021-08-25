https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/border-smugglers-are-getting-crafty-photo/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Border Patrol in Tucson arrested a Valedictorian DACA smuggler who basically cloned an official SUV, was wearing a fake uniform, and had 10 illegals in the vehicle.

These illegal invaders simply walked around the incomplete border wall in La Joya, Texas.

Large groups of migrants starting to show up here in La Joya, TX. More are coming further down the road after they walked around the incomplete border wall. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/sBxCAV4xkI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 25, 2021