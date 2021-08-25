https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-dallas-democrat-judge-strikes-again/

Dallas County Mask Mandate Upheld — Judge Decision

The same Dallas County Court Judge who blocked Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has upheld her previous ruling following a lengthy hearing on whether to continue Dallas County’s mask rules.

Judge Tonya Parker’s decision was revealed early Wednesday afternoon.

“We are grateful the court recognized that in a local crisis, local responders such as Judge Jenkins are in the best position to decide what is best to protect local citizens,” said attorney Charla Aldous, one of the lawyers representing Jenkins in court. “What’s more, the law in Texas conveys the authority on him, and other county judges, to take steps that are necessary to protect the people from this deadly virus. That is what he is determined to do and, with this ruling, what he will continue to do.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to appeal the ruling.

