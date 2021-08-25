https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-security-threat-at-kabul-airport/
U.S .Embassy in Afghanistan tells Americans at Kabul airport to leave immediately due to security threats — “U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.”
This story is developing.
“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.” pic.twitter.com/SNmSG0YZUn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2021