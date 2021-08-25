https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-security-threat-at-kabul-airport/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2021 7:59 pm

U.S .Embassy in Afghanistan tells Americans at Kabul airport to leave immediately due to security threats — “U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.”

This story is developing.

