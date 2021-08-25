https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/25/call-the-doctor-because-mad-money-host-jim-cramers-excited-stock-tweet-has-been-up-for-more-than-four-hours/

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer is having a very exciting day, it seems:

That tweet’s been up for almost six hours already (no pun intended … or maybe pun intended), so we have no reason to think he’ll delete it now. But here’s a screenshot just in case:

Wow, indeed.

Amazing phrasing.

Shoulda called the doctor after four hours.

