https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/canadian-minister-for-women-and-gender-equality-pleads-to-our-brothers-the-taliban-to-allow-people-to-leave/

Maryam Monsef is an Afghan Canadian member of the Canadian House of Commons, and she called on the Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan for anyone who wants to leave. While the Biden administration is openly negotiating with the Taliban, Monsef set a few people off when she referred to the Taliban as “our brothers.”

The punchline: She’s Canada’s minister for women and gender equality.

Looks like Canada has its own Rashida Tlaib.

We Americans understand the feeling.

Some people are saying that it’s customary for Muslims to refer to each other as brothers, but speaking as a Canadian politician, it was probably a poor choice that easily could have been avoided.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...