Maryam Monsef is an Afghan Canadian member of the Canadian House of Commons, and she called on the Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan for anyone who wants to leave. While the Biden administration is openly negotiating with the Taliban, Monsef set a few people off when she referred to the Taliban as “our brothers.”

Maryam Monsef just referred to the Taliban as “our brothers” pic.twitter.com/KEL5UYa3HO — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 25, 2021

The punchline: She’s Canada’s minister for women and gender equality.

She’s the Minister for Women and Gender Equality https://t.co/tmI4jWgluQ — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) August 25, 2021

That would be funny if it wasn’t terrifying — Rowan (@canmericanized) August 25, 2021

Looks like Canada has its own Rashida Tlaib.

My goodness if that’s not disqualifying I don’t know what is. — RocKDaHouse 🎧 (@KDouglas7) August 25, 2021

Sung to the tune of “We are family” — Lazarus1940 (@Lazarus1940) August 25, 2021

WHAT!!!! Not my brothers thank you. 👎 — wenD1285 🇨🇦 (@WD1285) August 25, 2021

Ugh… if they’re “our brothers” why do we need to secure the passage of so many civilians out of the country! 🙄😪 — Maryam 🇦🇫 (@MaryamAFaizan) August 25, 2021

Some Opposition ads just write themselves. — Bruce Hayes (@brucejameshayes) August 25, 2021

😳, that is sick. — Rachel Loewen❤️⛳ (@RachelWLoewen) August 25, 2021

Our soldiers died fighting them, they are NOT our brothers. This verges on treason and is beyond sad. — Golden Mean Sailors (@GoldenMeanSail) August 25, 2021

When I was in Kandahar not once did I hear an Afghan refer to the Taliban as “brothers.” Usually they were referred to as the dushman: the enemy. Now the Canadian Government is referring to the Taliban as brothers? Whose side are they on, anyway? #cdnpoli — Dave Muralt (@DMuralt) August 25, 2021

The entire world is laughing at us — Andrew Kodous (@AndrewKodous) August 25, 2021

We Americans understand the feeling.

“Our Brothers” 😳 — Karen Murray (@KarenM12311220) August 25, 2021

Still struggling to understand how @MaryamMonsef stays in cabinet. pic.twitter.com/ottyTkPcvY — Michael Crawford (@crawfordndp) August 25, 2021

She probably wants to go there and have a “teaching moment” on “Gender Equality”. — AgedMetalhed68 (@ChessmanPatrick) August 25, 2021

Read the room, please! What turn of phrase is this “our brothers” thing? — Wilf Ratzburg (@pop2cas) August 25, 2021

Our brothers? Are you kidding me? — Tiggah (@Tiggah__) August 25, 2021

Last week she went on a twitter rant to attack O’Toole and Conservatives over women’s rights and now calls the Taliban her “brothers”? — sara b (@sbelg) August 25, 2021

She should go visit them and realize how such “brothers” would treat her. What an absurd thing to say. — D.J. Llewellyn (@DJ_Llewellyn) August 25, 2021

This woman would be so severely punished by her Taliban “brothers.”

For:

1. Hair is not covered.

2. Waaaaaay too much makeup.

3. Being on TV.

4. Out without a chaperone.

5. Getting paid to work. — pam fleming 🙃 (@pamflem97131071) August 25, 2021

Our Taliban brothers like these guys ? https://t.co/89BRLekILT — Stokkley (@stokkley) August 25, 2021

Remember she’s in charge of gender equity? Someone ask her how these “brothers” recognize her gender and how equal it is. 🤔 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Leafs, Art & Music Fan🇨🇦 (@nevergiveupYYZ) August 25, 2021

I hate to tell you but they don’t talk to women. You would have to put a burka on and then you would be lucky to get to speak to them. — Melanie (@mefbama) August 25, 2021

If they’re “your brothers” you need to find a new family lady. — Ignatius Mortimer (@IgnatiusMortim1) August 25, 2021

Some people are saying that it’s customary for Muslims to refer to each other as brothers, but speaking as a Canadian politician, it was probably a poor choice that easily could have been avoided.

