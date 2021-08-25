

In this week’s episode of Candace, country singer Trace Adkins joins conservative firebrand Candace Owens for a one-on-one interview.

The Daily Wire show host had Adkins on to discuss his successful music career and his love of the national anthem.

“I love any opportunity I get to sing the national anthem,” Adkins told Owens. “I’ve done it as many times as I’ve had the chance to do it. I’ve done the World Series, NFL games, basketball games, hockey games, NASCAR races. I mean, I’ll sing the national anthem at the opening of a used car lot. I love to sing the song.”

A GOP supporter and a patriot, Adkins also discussed his love for veterans. “People ask me why I do so much stuff with veteran organizations, and I think it’s almost a selfish endeavor—don’t pat me on the back too hard—because if you have the chance to hang around with heroes, that’s very cool and you should do it every chance you get. Maybe some of it will rub off on you,” the country singer said.

“I’ve put a song that pays tribute to the men and women who serve on almost every album I’ve done. I’ve been very reluctant to make them singles—try to get them pushed to get played on the radio—because it seems very self-serving,” he continued.

Owens also asked Adkins what it was like working with legendary non-country artists like Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, and Pitbull on his newest album, The Way I Wanna Go. “I’d fangirl if I met Stevie Wonder,” Owens said.

“Me too!” replied Adkins, who noted he didn’t get to meet the artist—only that he played the harmonica for the album.