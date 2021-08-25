https://www.dailywire.com/news/capitol-police-officer-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-to-speak-out-in-interview

The law enforcement official who shot Ashli Babbitt, the election certification protester who tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot, will speak publicly for the first time in an NBC News interview late airing late Thursday.

Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot during the Capitol Hill unrest, and until now, the U.S. Capitol Police Officer who shot her has not been publicly identified. But the officer’s identity will be revealed during the Thursday interview, according to an announcement from NBC News.

“Speaking out and revealing his identity publicly for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received,” reads the NBC News press release.

“He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force, as first reported by NBC News,” it continues.

The interview will air during NBC Nightly News at 6:30 p.m. eastern standard time and comes after an internal investigation exonerated the officer. The Department of Justice, similarly, announced back in April that they were closing their investigation into the officer who shot Babbitt.

“The bravery shown by the Lieutenant in organizing and coordinating the defense of the House and its members and staff was nothing short of heroic,” an attorney for the officer said in a statement to NBC News last week. “The Lieutenant’s conduct saved lives and helped to end the violent insurrection.”

TOMORROW: @LesterHoltNBC sits down in an exclusive interview with the U.S. Capitol Police officer responsible for shooting and killing Ashli Babbitt while defending the U.S. House chamber during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Tune in at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT. pic.twitter.com/NHhG5Z8ZpA — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 25, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

