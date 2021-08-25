Children’s Health Defense to Challenge Full Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

https://thenewamerican.com/childrens-health-defense-to-challenge-full-approval-of-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

Courtney Hale/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s “premature, arbitrary, and capricious” approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people aged 16 and up.

On Monday, the FDA announced the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty, protecting against COVID for those aged 16 and up. Individuals between ages 12 and 15 may continue to get the vaccine, but it remains approved only under emergency use authorization currently.

Immediately following this announcement, CHD announced it intended to challenge the agency’s decision. CHD president Mary Holland accused the agency of putting the interests of the pharmaceutical industry over Americans.

“With over 13,000 reported deaths from COVID shots, we are deeply concerned about the impact on health, both short- and long-term,” she said. “We intend to challenge this approval and licensure. We do not believe that this approval will significantly affect the trajectory of the pandemic, as we know that these shots are less than 50% effective against the variant in circulation now.”

According to LifeSite News, the 13,000-plus deaths following the COVID vaccination are “more deaths than all [post-vaccination] deaths reported during the entire 30-year history of the federal reporting system.”

In Ottawa, Canada, burial costs will be covered by the government for individuals who’ve died after receiving federally approved vaccines, underscoring the prevalence of the vaccine-related deaths.

Internal medicine physician and vaccine expert Meryl Nass, M.D. asserts that deaths related to the COVID vaccinations have not been explained or addressed by the FDA or the Centers for Disease Control and should have been enough to stop the FDA from granting a license to the Pfizer vaccine.

Beyond the recorded deaths related to the vaccine, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows more than 595,000 adverse events following the COVID vaccine as of August 13.

And because VAERS relies on self-reporting, it should be assumed that all of these figures are likely higher than what’s reflected in the numbers.

Meanwhile, the level of protection afforded by the vaccines does not justify the health risks they pose, as data now show that vaccine-related immunity begins to fade within months. According to Israel’s minister of health, vaccine protection has dropped to 39 percent.

Doctors with CHD are also raising concerns over the COVID “booster” vaccines, which are shown to provide even less protection.

“While the US government has said it will begin booster doses of mRNA vaccines the week of September 20, there is actually no evidence that Covid-19 boosters will provide increased protection against infection, or that they are effective against the delta variant or other new variants,” according to Nass. “For other vaccines, such as mumps and pertussis, there is no evidence that booster doses after the initial course add measurable protection.”

“CHD opposes vaccine mandates on principle; all humans are biologically unique, and one-size-fits-all medicine is simply not scientific, given what we know about individual risk and vaccine injury,” said Holland.

Children’s Health Defense has been a leading opponent of vaccine mandates and has been calling out what many say are less-than-honorable interests behind the push to vaccinate Americans. Just last week, CHD, along with 18 students, sued Rutgers University over its COVID vaccine mandate, calling it “an affront to human dignity and personal freedom because it violates our basic right to control our bodies.” Rutgers was the first major college in the United States to require students to receive the vaccine, according to LifeSite News.

According to the lawsuit, Rutgers is working with all three of the vaccine manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — to study and develop their vaccines in on-going clinical trials. As such, Rutgers will benefit financially if more people are required to take the shots.

“The Rutgers mandate stems from the financial relationship the university has with the vaccine makers which is clearly a conflict of interest,” said New Jersey attorney Julio Gomez, who represents the students.

“Unjustified fear and insatiable greed drive the vaccine industry, especially now, during the pandemic,” Gomez added. “This has created an opportunity for manufacturers to bring to market expensive, novel and patentable drugs, vaccines, biologics, treatments and medical devices that will reap huge profits.”

Rutgers student Peter Cordi, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said Rutgers is driven by “greed and ties to Big Pharma” and is putting its own financial interests over the lives of its students.

CHD reports that Pfizer expects to pull in $33.5 billion in COVID vaccine revenue this year alone, and, along with Moderna, locked up COVID vaccine supply agreements worth more than $60 billion in sales for 2021 and 2022. These agreements include the two doses of the vaccine as well as potential boosters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

