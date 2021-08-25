https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/25/aoc-demands-biden-resettle-a-minimum-of-200000-afghanis-in-u-s-as-quickly-as-possible-1124474/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is demanding that the Biden administration take in hundreds of thousands of Aghan refugees even as the U.S. military struggling to get all Americans out of the war-torn country ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.

The New York leftist told The Independent that Biden should set, as a minimum, the acceptance of 200,000 Afghans into the U.S. as the country exits its longest war. She added those refugees should be permanently resettled and eventually granted naturalized American citizenship.

“I believe we need to move and the administration needs to move as quickly as possible and as expansively as possible ensuring that we are raising the amount of refugee visas to whatever amount is necessary,” she told the outlet.

“I would say the rock bottom is 200,000, but I think it should be whatever is necessary,” she added. “And that needs to be expedited as soon as possible.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s demand comes as the Biden administration is coming under increasing fire for extricating more Afghani citizens than Americans, by percentages, according to a leaked State Department cable on Tuesday.

During his nightly “Chalk Talk,” Newsmax TV’s Steve Cortes, citing figures from the cable, noted that official numbers from the State Department showed a massively disproportionate number of Afghans being evacuated compared to Americans.

“It has never been more important to prioritize American citizens than right now, particularly as it is related to Afghanistan,” the “Cortes & Pellegrino” co-host and former Trump adviser said. “But so far, the massive airlift from Afghanistan has been Americans last.”

According to State Department figures, on Monday the U.S. evacuated a total of 6,916 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, just 483 of whom were Americans — 7 percent of the total, Cortes said.

Overall, as of Tuesday, 26,582 people had been evacuated, 4,407 of whom were American citizens, or just 17 percent of the total, though President Joe Biden and his administration have said Americans would be prioritized.

Cortes went on to point out that Biden said Tuesday more than 70,000 people had been evacuated, but that figure was for the U.S. and its allies.

“Americans are in no way being prioritized, as a matter of fact, quite the opposite,” Cortes added. “This situation is getting even more dangerous now because the U.S. is leaving.”

He went on to say that the White House admitted earlier in the day that “we are sure to leave a substantial amount of Americans behind in that dangerous place.”

The co-host agreed with most Americans and members of Congress that the U.S. has a “moral obligation” to assist Afghanis who helped American forces over the past two decades, most of them at great risk to their own lives.

However, Cortes added, “they should stay in the region” rather than be resettled in the United States.

“We have bases all over the Middle East and we have regional allies with populations that share a culture and a faith with these Afghanis,” he said. “It is time for those countries to step up and for them to provide refuge, not the United States.”

Cortes went on to say that European nations that have previously taken in large numbers of young Afghan males have seen dramatic spikes in sex crimes against women.

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Jon Dougherty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

