https://www.dailywire.com/news/cynthia-nixon-trolls-cuomo-after-hollywood-strips-his-emmy-i-still-have-my-emmy

Actress Cynthia Nixon on Tuesday trolled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over him losing his International Emmy Award due to his sexual harassment scandal, which prompted his resignation.

Nixon, who lost to Cuomo in a gubernatorial primary in 2018, took to Twitter after it was announced that the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences had stripped Cuomo of his award, which he won for giving COVID-19 press briefings.

“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” Nixon tweeted.

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s). — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Cuomo lost his Emmy due to allegations of sexual harassment and his subsequent resignation. In a statement, the Academy said it would remove any reference to Cuomo ever having received the award from future materials.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award,” the Academy said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

As The Daily Wire reported in November 2020, Cuomo received the award for his COVID-19 press briefings, which were hailed by the media as what leadership looks like. That leadership has since been called into serious question, as multiple inquiries have been opened relating to Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic.

At the time Cuomo was honored with the award, International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner praised Cuomo’s press briefings.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” Paisner said. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Paisner went on to explain why Cuomo deserved the award, which has been given to Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and others:

On March 2, 2020, New York Governor Cuomo conducted a media briefing from Albany, the State’s capital, to inform and educate New Yorkers and the public at large about the coronavirus outbreak that was just starting to be recognized as a massive public health threat. That 12-minute introduction, part of a 34-minute session with other state leaders, was the first of 111 consecutive daily briefings for New Yorkers and the wider world about the grim progress of the worst pandemic to hit the United States in a century. The briefings were carried live by New York’s local TV stations, nationally on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and other news outlets in the U.S. and around the world. The last “daily” briefing was held on June 19, 2020. These daily communications have drawn a total of 59 million viewers.

While Cuomo lost the Emmy due to the sexual harassment allegations and report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, he is also under investigation for his COVID nursing home policies and his administration’s attempts to alter a report to make it appear as though fewer people died in nursing homes while Cuomo sought a book deal to write about his pandemic leadership.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

