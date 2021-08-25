https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/david-french-says-one-of-the-worst-miserable-takes-was-to-consider-it-pear-clutching-to-demand-character-and-competence-in-the-presidency/

The Dispatch’s David French really should have been more specific when composing this tweet about miserable political takes. One of the worst, he says, was considering it to be “naïve” or “pearl-clutching” to demand character and competency in the presidency. Keep in mind that it was in Bill Kristol’s eyes that French was the person for the presidency, and we know where both of them stand now.

Competency?

We have character and competence lined up for 2024, and the media is already doing its best character assassination possible.

