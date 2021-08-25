https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/david-french-says-one-of-the-worst-miserable-takes-was-to-consider-it-pear-clutching-to-demand-character-and-competence-in-the-presidency/

The Dispatch’s David French really should have been more specific when composing this tweet about miserable political takes. One of the worst, he says, was considering it to be “naïve” or “pearl-clutching” to demand character and competency in the presidency. Keep in mind that it was in Bill Kristol’s eyes that French was the person for the presidency, and we know where both of them stand now.

Competency?

Of all the miserable political takes in this miserable political age, here is one of the worst–that it was somehow “pearl-clutching” or “naïve” to demand character and competence in the presidency. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 25, 2021

Yeah we tried that one and he was branded a cancer murdering dog abuser who bullied kids in school and committed gaaaaafes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

You voted for Joe Biden. You didn’t demand shit. https://t.co/Rgc2hDBMEH — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2021

Poor @DavidAFrench after examining a forty plus year record he missed how competent Joe is… forget about the character of the guy he voted for. — Depolarble Neanderthal Joe Kennedy (@Freedom4USNow) August 25, 2021

And now we have a president with even less character and competency. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 25, 2021

Welp, we still have neither. — Stephen Burr (@cicero418) August 25, 2021

It was only ever demanded of one party. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 25, 2021

Those who thought that dearth of character and competence in one candidate implied ample character and competence in the other candidate *were* being naive. — Andrew Hyman (@AndrewHymanEsq) August 25, 2021

I agree. We should all be questioning Biden’s competence, certainly, but also his character. — Darren S (@cdoosc21) August 25, 2021

Your pearl clutching led to neither. — Dave Pelna 🇺🇸 (@DavePelna) August 25, 2021

No. THIS political take is the most miserable. — Jack Ketch (@jaljll77) August 25, 2021

After reading the replies, I realize many people made polar opposite assumptions about what you are trying to say. Is that your intent? — Mary “please get vaccinated 👍🏼” Witt (@MaryWittTN) August 25, 2021

Enjoy your Bulwark retweets. — NR (@royhutchins) August 25, 2021

How about demanding cognitive competence? — Steven Skelton (@StevenSkelton1) August 25, 2021

The people clamoring for “character”, “competency” and “a return to norms” are the same people who supported Joe f*cking Biden. Biden isn’t a man of character, is clearly not competent & hasn’t been for 45 years. Democrats are undermining Democracy & Constitution at every turn. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 25, 2021

You and your kind did this now own it — Marc (@MarcMantone) August 25, 2021

It is because you’ll be a winner no matter who wins the debate or an election. Not so others, and so the fight is all that matters, not the candidate’s manners. Some might call your position “privileged” to have the luxury to price character at such a premium. — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) August 26, 2021

If that was your demand, and you thought the election of Biden was at all acceptable, then you were either willfully ignorant or naive. Biden is not, nor has he ever been, a man of character or competence. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) August 25, 2021

Unless the “competence” is question is the advancement of his own family’s interests through abusing the levers of power. At that he manifestly excels. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) August 26, 2021

It was naive to pretend Biden had any connection to these qualities — (((bookworm))) (@tolaatseforim) August 25, 2021

You didn’t get either. Congrats — Murph Doggydog (@PanterMurphy93) August 25, 2021

Well–we certainly have neither at the moment. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 25, 2021

And we made a lateral, at best, move. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 25, 2021

Biden was well known as a nasty bastard, but that didn’t seem to deter you. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 25, 2021

So many nice tweets — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) August 25, 2021

Demands “character and competence.”

Votes for Joe Biden. — Mullahsaurus Rex (@Bananasaur_Rex) August 25, 2021

Is this an apology? — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) August 25, 2021

We have character and competence lined up for 2024, and the media is already doing its best character assassination possible.

