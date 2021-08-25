https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delta-airlines-to-charge-unvaccinated-employees-extra-200-per-month/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Delta Air Lines raising insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees by $200 a month

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian notified employees Wednesday that they will face $200 monthly increases on their health insurance premiums starting Nov. 1 if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid.

Unvaccinated employees will face other restrictions, including indoor masking effective immediately and weekly Covid tests starting Sept. 12.

Delta stopped short of an outright mandate like rival United Airlines established earlier this month.

Continue reading…