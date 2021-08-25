https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-puts-ap-in-crosshairs/
“The days of corporate media being able to smear people with impunity and conservatives do nothing – those days are OVER. I can tell you in Florida, we’re fighting back with the truth and we are going to hold you accountable when you’re peddling false, partisan narratives.” 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/w7mzdl4wG2
— Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) August 24, 2021
DeSantis addresses the AP smear campaign against his press secretary.
NEW: @RonDeSantisFL to the @AP:
“You succeeded in publishing a misleading clickbait headline about one of your political opponents, but at the expense of deterring individuals infected with COVID from seeking life-saving treatment, which will cost lives.
Was it worth it?” 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/qvTbB9TnxO
— Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) August 23, 2021