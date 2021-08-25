

A Department of Homeland Security insider is blowing the whistle on what he calls “loopholes” for international child sex trafficking gangs. The DHS insider sat down with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and explained how the current immigration system is broken.

“Once an [illegal immigrant] informs the U.S. government that they have some type of fear, or that their life is in jeopardy, or they’ll be persecuted, or they may be tortured, they are put in what’s called the ‘reasonable fear [category],’” the insider said.

“Once [a migrant gang member] makes the declaration of, ‘My life is in danger and I may be harmed if I return home,’ they’re taken off the [Transnational Organized Crime] watchlist. That makes it a giant loophole,” the insider continued.

The insider also stated that these gangs know how to evade deportation after being arrested by federal agents. He says some of these gangs include the infamous MS-13. “Some of these [migrant gang members] are encountered by Border Patrol and they’re asked right away, ‘Do you fear for your life if you are deported?’ They’ll say no, and then the next day they’ll say yes,” the whistleblower said. “It’s almost like they are coached, ‘Hey if you get caught, just go ahead and say this.’”

The insider also claims migrant gang members are lying when they claim their life is in peril, should they be deported. Nevertheless, the US affords them the opportunity to stay in the country.

“This to me is a bigger problem than terrorism is right now within the country…Every single one of these Transnational Criminal Organizations are involved in sex trafficking,” the whistleblower said.