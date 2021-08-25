https://bigleaguepolitics.com/dhs-whistleblower-explains-to-project-veritas-how-federal-agents-turn-a-blind-eye-to-child-sex-trafficking-at-the-border/

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) insider is explaining how federal agents turn a blind eye to gangs at the border that are involved in child sex trafficking.

The whistleblower emerged to Project Veritas and explained to Veritas founder James O’Keefe that the child sex traffickers exploit a loophole that allows them free reign to commit heinous crimes.

“Once an [illegal immigrant] informs the U.S. government that they have some type of fear, or that their life is in jeopardy, or they’ll be persecuted, or they may be tortured, they are put in what’s called the ‘reasonable fear [category],’” the insider said.

“Once [a migrant gang member] makes the declaration of, ‘My life is in danger and I may be harmed if I return home,’ they’re taken off the [Transnational Organized Crime] watchlist. That makes it a giant loophole,” they said.

The whistleblower explained that this was likely part of a coordinated operation designed to allow these gangs to be able to operate in America.

“Some of these [migrant gang members] are encountered by Border Patrol and they’re asked right away, ‘Do you fear for your life if you are deported?’ They’ll say no, and then the next day they’ll say yes,” the whistleblower said.

They added: “It’s almost like they are coached, ‘Hey if you get caught, just go ahead and say this.’”

The whistleblower explained that the situation is more dire at the border than most Americans can even fathom.

“These are the people that are causing danger in those foreign countries. That’s why they’re on the Transnational Organized Crime [TOC] watchlist. So, they are allowed to stay in the country while they wait for the asylum claims…They will be able to file for what is called the Employment Authorization Card. This essentially is a work permit, and they’re allowed to stay legally under the protections of this [permit],” the insider stated.

“This to me is a bigger problem than terrorism is right now within the country…Every single one of these Transnational Criminal Organizations are involved in sex trafficking,” the whistleblower continued.

“Children are the most vulnerable population of any society. So, when you’re sending kids to a place with no family [accompanying them] – or when the only family or guardians [they have] are known gang members, they’re even more vulnerable,” they added.

The insider explained that major news outlets will look the other way, and only independent entities like Project Veritas can be relied upon to report the truth in this Orwellian age of total repression.

“If I was to go to any other media organization, like The Washington Post or CNN — they’re just mouthpieces for the administration…they won’t report the information,” they said.

Organizations like Project Veritas are doing God’s work as they shine light into the vast abyss caused by corporate globalism.

