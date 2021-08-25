http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FG1_VDsmFnM/elder-abuse-at-the-la-times.php

With the odds of Gavin Newsom being recalled in three weeks looking too close to call, the left is panicking about the possibility that Larry Elder might become the next governor of California. A conservative black as the governor of the largest state, making a strong case day by day against progressive government, is the left’s worst nightmare. Hence, they have to stop him. Supposedly he is being investigated for the failure of inaccurate reporting of income. Sometime soon I expect there will be a Me, Too allegation made against him, perhaps by Christine Blasey Ford herself.

The Los Angeles Times, a former newspaper, is going all in for the left on this one. Here’s a sample their “news” and editorial coverage of Elder:

The Washington Examiner comments:

[I]t must be legitimately asked, why do leftists, liberals, and Democrats get away with such blatant and unfiltered bigotry and discrimination? The answer is this: These are the real racists and bigots in the country, responsible for any racial divide. It is every person’s right to agree or disagree with a given political candidate. It is no one’s right to use prejudice, bigotry, and discrimination to do so. Racist ad hominem attacks implying that people of a certain race have no business holding unapproved opinions should have no place in the country’s political sphere.

