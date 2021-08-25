https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/08/25/even-the-biden-white-house-thinks-kamala-harris-is-useless-heres-how-to-tell-n1472661

Would you like to hear some good news? How about this: The Biden White House has put Kamala Harris in charge of getting their partisan federal election takeover bill passed through the Senate.

That effort is doomed to fail. Even before Biden’s withdrawal put Afghanistan in terrorist hands his domestic agenda wasn’t going swimmingly well. He’d pushed a raft of executive orders through, harming U.S. energy production and destroying security at the U.S. border with Mexico, and then he put his name to some partisan bills that have little to no support outside Democrat strongholds. One of those bills is their federal election takeover bill, which Biden falsely described as a “voting rights” bill when he was filibustering his own Afghanistan remarks Wednesday. Those remarks, by the way, were delivered several hours late without any explanation. The evidence of any effective leadership in this administration diminishes by the hour.

Harris is in charge of that bill in the Senate. It’s going to fail unless close to a dozen Republicans suddenly decide they never want their party to win another presidential election. That seems…unlikely. Whoever put her in charge of that seems content to see her rack up another loss.

Harris is also in charge of the border, but hasn’t even bothered to show up for that job. It’s getting worse. It’s a security and COVID super-spreader. She seems blithely unconcerned.

But one of the biggest tells that the Biden White House — whoever is actually in charge there — regards Harris as totally useless is the Singapore trip.

The White House is dealing with a crisis. Set aside the causes for a moment. It’s in full crisis mode.

What did whoever is in charge of operations at the White House do with the nation’s second-in-command?

They let her go off on a totally pointless trip to the other side of the world.

It’s fair to say that if Harris brought anything by way of experience or expertise to the table, her trip would have been canceled and she would have stayed put where she could lend advice and support.

But that isn’t what happened, despite Biden’s obvious health issues. Harris was allowed to go off to Singapore and then after a mysterious delay to Vietnam.

Like her previous overseas trips, this one achieved nothing. It had no serious agenda, so how could it have achieved anything? She got an earful from the head of Singapore.

The idea seems to have been to show Harris representing the nation in foreign capitals. But in the midst of crisis, if travel is a must then those capitals should not have been Singapore and Vietnam. They should have been London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Seoul, or perhaps Jerusalem or capitals in the Middle East.

That’s not where she went. And Harris didn’t stay home.

Kamala Harris had nothing at all to offer in the crisis, so her trip to essentially nowhere went forward as planned. Buh-bye now.

Harris’ unfavorable rating now is historically bad according to the Washington Examiner.

In the latest survey, pollster Bill McInturff pointed out her low positive rating, at 37%, and tweeted this morning, “VP Harris has lowest feeling thermometer of any first year VP going back to Gore in 1993 with an unprecedented ‘very negative’ rating on @NBCNews survey tracking.”

She’s earned that. Even Ron Klain or whoever is in charge of the White House these days has no regard for Harris as a player or adviser despite the office she holds.

