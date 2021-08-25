https://justthenews.com/government/breaking-explosion-outside-kabul-airport-reports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An explosion occurred Thursday outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. officials told CNN some Afghans have been injured, but there is no information yet on any American casualties. They also said explosion appears to be a suicide attack outside an airport gate.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in a tweet confirmed the explosion outside of the airport, where the U.S. is trying to evacuate the last of the roughly 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan before a deadline Tuesday.

The evacuations follow the Taliban’s recent and swift takeover the country, resulting in a chaotic effort to get Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.

This is a developing story …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

