https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/eyes-up-here-matt-gov-kristi-noem-goes-after-matt-walsh-for-horrible-misogyny/

We have an interesting back-and-forth on our hands Wednesday night as South Dakota Governor (and one-time 2024 presidential prospect) Kristi Noem is posting clips from Matt Walsh’s show and calling him out for “horrible misogyny” for saying all the hype around her stems from her being a very attractive woman.

Instead of engaging in a debate about the proper role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to do business, @MattWalshBlog

stooped to horrible misogyny. Eyes up here, Matt. pic.twitter.com/n5xO0uVsaf — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2021

That’s the 35-second clip; Media Matters’ Jason Campbell had earlier posted a 2:18 clip from Walsh’s show in which he criticizes Noem for being a conservative let-down.

Daily Wire host: “The hype and everything that [Kristi Noem’s] gotten from conservative media is entirely based on the fact that she’s an extremely attractive woman…You put 50 pounds on her and another 20 years, I don’t think she gets any of the hype” pic.twitter.com/t8mYVbsUHe — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 25, 2021

Yes my opinion that a politician has been helped by her physical attractiveness is extremely controversial. I am probably the first person to ever theorize about this. Good catch, Jason! https://t.co/uqsBC0ukeO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2021

Also, how is this the thing you choose from today’s show? I had much more offensive content. Disappointed by the selection tbh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2021

So, having listened to both clips, are you Team Noem or Team Walsh? Or should Walsh have stopped himself a little earlier?

This should be good pic.twitter.com/7OVm6wVeJ4 — John (@newmanistheman) August 25, 2021

swing and a miss here. Should’ve posted the entire clip instead going full lib and claiming misogyny. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 26, 2021

Well, you cut out the part of the clip where he did engage in the specific policy criticisms — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) August 26, 2021

It hurts because it’s true. — Old Northerner (@ONortherner) August 25, 2021

@govkristinoem Really misogyny that’s the best u guys can come up with — Peter Pischke-Friendly Neighborhood Journo (@HappyWarriorP) August 25, 2021

Eh I think she’s got a point in this case — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) August 25, 2021

He’s right — E Incarnate (@EIncarnated) August 26, 2021

Ratio — Walter White (@HeizenbergBB) August 26, 2021

We’re for the private sector as long as the private sector isn’t imposing tyranny on the individual, then we’re not for the private sector — FuriousFeline (@furious_feline) August 26, 2021

Why did you cave to the NCAA? Those special interests from the powerhouse football and basketball programs in …*checks notes*…SOUTH DAKOTA too much for you? — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) August 25, 2021

I mean it’s true. If we are keeping it real. — Paul G 🇺🇸 (@PaulGonzalez10) August 25, 2021

This guy should be getting ratio’d, cancelled, and trending for these remarks. Why isn’t that happening? — BobbyDo2U (@bobbydo85) August 25, 2021

I’ve always said that if she looked like Eleanor Roosevelt, she’d never be in office. — Mary Schroeder (@WomanOfSubstanc) August 26, 2021

Usually agree with Matt, don’t agree here. While I haven’t agreed with every thing she has done she has been a strong leader for freedom. — Joe Davis (@JoeD8715) August 25, 2021

Picking an unneeded fight with a prominent conservative you could have conceivably won over is evidence that your political judgment is poor and there isn’t much there other than pretty. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 25, 2021

You’ve aligned yourself well. You deserve Matt Walsh. — Sewage Joe (@joe_sewage) August 26, 2021

You all deserve each other. — eless (@elesstweets) August 26, 2021

Holy shit this is the second time I’ve agreed with Matt. — Andrew Lin ✊🏽🌹 (@AndrewLin06) August 26, 2021

Team nobody. Have at each other. — PK1 (@JoeC91650246) August 26, 2021

Where is the lie though? You’ve proven to be weak and more of the same that we expect from the feckless, spineless “leaders” in the GOP. Way to signal boost Matt speaking straight truth though. — Gab.com (@getongab) August 25, 2021

Way to not post the full clip either: pic.twitter.com/5FBDecJB6H — Gab.com (@getongab) August 26, 2021

Not a fan of Walsh, but this controversy is dumb The eyes up here part gives u an idea how vicious these things can be It’s not enough to say Walsh is wrong, they have to insinuate a perverted angle Example 1242 why I hate politicians — Peter Pischke-Friendly Neighborhood Journo (@HappyWarriorP) August 25, 2021

“Eyes up here”? Come on — What a bummer (@TheOnlyJasonS) August 26, 2021

You had me until that last sentence. No need to throw that angle at him. Agreed w the whole tweet… until that. You also need to step up and protect your constituents. You’re not doing that at all. — jake wade (@jakewaday) August 26, 2021

He’s not wrong. — Tam (@TamAviv88) August 25, 2021

He did engage in the debate. You’re just ignoring it. — Brandon Willson (@Squirrelnuts077) August 26, 2021

You conserve nothing and protect no one. — K2pasta 🍝 (@Kirt_K2) August 25, 2021

So…an ad hominem attack is supposed to *buttress* your argument? — World’s Greatest Dad of the Bronze Age (@The_WGD) August 26, 2021

I’m just here for the ratio. https://t.co/0xL7kCKGHH — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 26, 2021

Here’s Walsh’s reply:

No surprise that milquetoast Kristi Noem trots out the lame “misogyny” line. Exactly what I’d expect, and proving the point I was making about her. Don’t worry though, governor. I know my opinion doesn’t matter to you. I don’t work for the Chamber of Commerce. https://t.co/HRPL7ukvLn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2021

If this rolls over until tomorrow, we’ll keep you up to date.

Related:

‘Total cop-out’: Gov. Kristi Noem says workers have the power to say no to mandated vaccines, because they can find other jobs https://t.co/c6rwQLvqYo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 31, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

