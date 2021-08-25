https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/25/eyes-up-here-matt-gov-kristi-noem-goes-after-matt-walsh-for-horrible-misogyny/

We have an interesting back-and-forth on our hands Wednesday night as South Dakota Governor (and one-time 2024 presidential prospect) Kristi Noem is posting clips from Matt Walsh’s show and calling him out for “horrible misogyny” for saying all the hype around her stems from her being a very attractive woman.

That’s the 35-second clip; Media Matters’ Jason Campbell had earlier posted a 2:18 clip from Walsh’s show in which he criticizes Noem for being a conservative let-down.

So, having listened to both clips, are you Team Noem or Team Walsh? Or should Walsh have stopped himself a little earlier?

Here’s Walsh’s reply:

If this rolls over until tomorrow, we’ll keep you up to date.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...