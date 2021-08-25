https://www.oann.com/factbox-tennis-list-of-u-s-open-mens-singles-champions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=factbox-tennis-list-of-u-s-open-mens-singles-champions
August 25, 2021
(Reuters) – List of U.S. Open men’s singles champions since the Open Era began in 1968:
2020 – Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6)
2019 – Rafael Nadal (Spain) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4
2018 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3
2017 – Nadal beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-4
2016 – Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Djokovic 6-7(1) 6-4 7-5 6-3
2015 – Djokovic beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4
2014 – Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-3 6-3 6-3
2013 – Nadal beat Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1
2012 – Andy Murray (Britain) beat Djokovic 7-6(10) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2
2011 – Djokovic beat Nadal 6-2 6-4 6-7(3) 6-1
2010 – Nadal beat Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2
2009 – Del Potro beat Federer 3-6 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2
2008 – Federer beat Murray 6-2 7-5 6-2
2007 – Federer beat Djokovic 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4
2006 – Federer beat Andy Roddick (U.S.) 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1
2005 – Federer beat Andre Agassi (U.S.) 6-3 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1
2004 – Federer beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-0 7-6 6-0
2003 – Roddick beat Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) 6-3 7-6 6-3
2002 – Pete Sampras (U.S.) beat Agassi 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4
2001 – Hewitt beat Sampras 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1
2000 – Marat Safin (Russia) beat Sampras 6-4 6-3 6-3
1999 – Agassi beat Todd Martin (U.S.) 6-4 6-7 6-7 6-3 6-2
1998 – Patrick Rafter (Australia) beat Mark Philippoussis (Australia) 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-0
1997 – Rafter beat Greg Rusedski (Britain) 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
1996 – Sampras beat Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3)
1995 – Sampras beat Agassi 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5
1994 – Agassi beat Michael Stich (Germany) 6-1 7-6 7-5
1993 – Sampras beat Cedric Pioline (France) 6-4 6-4 6-3
1992 – Stefan Edberg (Sweden) beat Sampras 3-6 6-4 7-6 6-2
1991 – Edberg beat Jim Courier (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 6-0
1990 – Sampras beat Agassi 6-4 6-3 6-2
1989 – Boris Becker (Germany) beat Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-6
1988 – Mats Wilander (Sweden) beat Lendl 6-4 4-6 6-3 5-7 6-4
1987 – Lendl beat Wilander 6-7 6-0 7-6 6-4
1986 – Lendl beat Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) 6-4 6-2 6-0
1985 – Lendl beat John McEnroe (U.S.) 7-6 6-3 6-4
1984 – McEnroe beat Lendl 6-3 6-4 6-1
1983 – Jimmy Connors (U.S.) beat Lendl 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-0
1982 – Connors beat Lendl 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4
1981 – McEnroe beat Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-3
1980 – McEnroe beat Borg 7-6 6-1 6-7 5-7 6-4
1979 – McEnroe beat Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 6-3
1978 – Connors beat Borg 6-4 6-2 6-2
1977 – Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) beat Connors 2-6 6-3 7-5 6-0
1976 – Connors beat Borg 6-4 3-6 7-6 6-4
1975 – Manuel Orantes (Spain) beat Connors 6-4 6-3 6-3
1974 – Connors beat Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6-1 6-0 6-1
1973 – John Newcombe (Australia) beat Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-2 6-2
1972 – Ilie Nastase (Romania) beat Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-7 6-4 6-3
1971 – Stan Smith (U.S.) beat Kodes 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6
1970 – Rosewall beat Tony Roche (Australia) 2-6 6-4 7-6 6-3
1969 – Rod Laver (Australia) beat Roche 7-9 6-1 6-2 6-2
1968 – Ashe beat Tom Okker (Netherlands) 14-12 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-3
