https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-25-man-arrested-with-over-300-unopened-recall-ballots-fake-ids-loaded-gun_3965773.html

Facts Matter (Aug 25): Man Arrested with Over 300 Unopened Recall Ballots, Fake IDs, Loaded Gun

On Tuesday, the CEO of Pfizer had an interview where he not only expressed concern that a new strain of COVID-19 that is resistant to vaccines is likely to emerge, but he also revealed the fact that Pfizer is currently conducting vaccine trials on children between 5 and 11 years old—with further plans to go even younger.

In California, where the governor is facing a recall election, something unusual happened. During a routine inspection, police officers in Los Angeles County found a man whose car was filled with a loaded gun, narcotics, multiple California driver’s licenses, multiple credit cards with different people’s names, as well as over 300 unopened mail-in ballots for the recall election.

Resources:

🔵 AMAC:

https://ept.ms/3bzYr8f

🔵 California

https://ept.ms/3ygxOgr

https://ept.ms/3Bbo355

🔵 Pfizer CEO

https://ept.ms/3mziwkA

https://ept.ms/3zexZKu

🔵 CDC Data:

https://ept.ms/3koQshp

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus