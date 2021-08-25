https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fbi-raids-detroit-city-hall-homes-democrat-councilmembers-federal-corruption-probe-video/

Janee Ayers, Scott Benson

The FBI on Wednesday raided Detroit City Hall and the homes of Democrat Councilmembers Janee Ayers and Scott Benson

The FBI raid was part of a federal corruption probe that led to a conspiracy to commit bribery charge against Councilman Andre Spivey on July 28.

It is alleged Spivey took over $35,000 in cash bribe payments.

WXYZ reported:

According to the FBI, the raids happened at the homes of Councilwoman Janee Ayers and Councilman Scott Benson. It’s reportedly part of the federal corruption investigation that led to charges against Councilman Andre Spivey last month. According to the criminal information filing, Spivey and another person identified as “Public Official A, “corruptly accepted over $35,000 in bribe payments in connection with Spivey’s position as a member of the Detroit City Council.” It also alleges that Spivey took a $1,000 cash bribe from an undercover law enforcement agent on Oct. 26, 2018. Both Ayers and Benson are running for another term on council. Ayers advanced to the general election in her bid for an at-large seat, and Benson ran unopposed in the primary. The searches come three weeks after Spivey was arraigned in federal court on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery over claims he accepted more than $35,000 to be “influenced and rewarded” for votes.

“The citizens of Detroit have a right to a city government that is free of corruption,” FBI Detroit Special Agent Timothy Waters said during a presser.

Special Agent Waters said no criminal charges have been filed at this time, but evidence is being turned over to the US Attorney’s office.

More from WDIV:

