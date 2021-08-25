http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8z9AVGj8NnI/For-NFL-teams-with-unvaccinated-quarterbacks-16410338.php
The New England Patriots gathered for practice Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass., without quarterback Cam Newton, who is barred from in-person team activities for much of this week because of what the team called a “misunderstanding” about testing and the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.
Coach Bill Belichick provided few details about Newton’s situation. But Belichick acknowledged that the circumstances created an on-field opportunity for Newton’s rookie understudy, Mac Jones, while representing a competitive disadvantage for Newton.