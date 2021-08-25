https://www.dailywire.com/news/forensic-voting-audit-for-2020-election-moves-forward-in-pennsylvania

A forensic audit into the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania has the go-ahead to move forward this week.

The green light comes after Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R) ousted the prior Republican who had been leading the election audit effort.

“A so-called forensic investigation into Pennsylvania’s presidential election results is now moving forward, as the state senate’s president pro tempore announced hearings will take place this week after he ousted the prior Republican who had been leading the controversial election audit effort,” Forbes reported Tuesday.

Corman said Monday to radio host Wendy Bell “the chamber would start hearings in the coming days,” the report said. He also told the host “he would commit to a ‘full forensic investigation,’” similar to the audit wrapping up in Maricopa County, Arizona. In a statement released this week, Corman contended the audit must move forward to rid “doubts surrounding recent elections.” “No matter whether you supported Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the 2020 election, everyone should have confidence in the results of that election,” he said. “That is the only way our system works.”

Read Corman’s statement in full, below:

For nearly a year, our Commonwealth has been tied in knots by doubts surrounding recent elections. No matter whether you supported Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the 2020 election, everyone should have confidence in the results of that election. That is the only way our system works. Unfortunately, that is not the case in Pennsylvania. The underhanded actions of our disgraced, now-former Secretary of State cast doubt upon the fairness of the process, and our new Acting Secretary has done everything in her power to shield that process from transparency. This includes undercutting the Senate’s clear legal authority to provide oversight of our elections in threatening to de-certify equipment reviewed by “third-parties.” If we are going to give Pennsylvanians an election system they can believe in, we need to remove any doubt about whether the system is fair. That is why I announced recently the Pennsylvania Senate will conduct a thorough forensic audit of recent elections – including using our subpoena powers. This audit is intended to go much further than previous reviews mandated by state law, which have focused on whether the reported counts are “accurate.” The goal of the Senate’s investigation will not be to conduct a recount, but to find any flaws in the system that could be exploited by bad actors and take action to correct those flaws through legislative changes to our Election Code. As we move forward, we must make sure our approach is legally sound. In furtherance of that goal, I have asked Senator Cris Dush to lead this forensic audit. His experience as an investigator both in the military and the private sector uniquely positions him to excel in this role. Our goal should be to proceed carefully, thoughtfully and transparently. I am not interested in a process that panders to any one point of view. We need to follow the evidence wherever it leads and get real results to make our election system stronger and more secure. That is the only way we can restore faith in our voting process and give all Pennsylvanians the peace of mind to know that future elections will be both fair and honest.

