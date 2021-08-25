https://magainstitute.com/french-cede-title-to-biden-fastest-surrender-in-world-history/

Maybe it’s because I’m an eldest child myself, but I’ve always looked at the United States’ role in geopolitics as that of the big brother. Sure, we squabble with our siblings and yeah, we might (unintentionally) cause jealousy or resentment in them by tooting our own horn or celebrating our triumphs, but when the chips are down, who is the first one they call for help? And who is the first one to step in and defend them?

Whether it’s a war amongst European cousins that has nothing to do with us and that we’d really rather keep out of (WWI) to defeating a two-pronged, world-wide attack on liberty by totalitarians (WWII), to hot and cold wars against Communism, to natural disasters and humanitarian crises, the call always came to America and America always answered the call.

But the rapidity with which Joe Biden turned tail and ran in Afghanistan has both shocked and scared our siblings. And rightly so. Imagine how shocked and scared you would be if your big brother abandoned you in the woods, at night, with bears all about. The French held off the Nazis longer than Joe Biden held off the “Tolly-bon.” It took six weeks for German tanks to roll down the Champs-Élysées after they crossed the border from Belgium; it took less than three days for Joe Biden’s bass-ackwards withdrawal from Afghanistan.

There and Back Again

How did we get here? The convergence of three different historical narratives.

First is the development following WWII of the “small war” strategy to limit military engagements to counter-insurgency operations (COIN OPs) better known as “police actions”. Think Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terrorism. As Retired Marine First Sergeant and Gold Star Father John Bernard discussed on our podcast recently, this strategy, although perhaps well-intentioned, has failed every time it has been tried. And it has only been tried by Democrat Presidents. Truman in Korea. Johnson in Vietnam. Obama in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Second is the infiltration of Communists into the fabric of Western Civilisation, with the stated goal of destroying it. Beginning with the Vatican in the 1930s, our Christian churches are now loaded with them. So too is our entertainment industry. Not just Hollywood movies and television, but music, the news media, and professional sports. And before you accuse me of “McCarthyism” (a pejorative coined by Communists to stifle all criticism of Communists), realize that history has proven McCarthy correct. The Rosenbergs WERE Soviet spies. The Hollywood Ten WERE Communists. And they were only the tip of the iceberg. Really, the tip of the spear.

Third is what Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about in his Presidential valedictory: the might of the military-industrial complex. There have always been arms merchants, since man first took up arms. But never in the history of the world have the profits been as lucrative nor the arms as deadly as in the past thirty years. And it is this last historical narrative that landed us in Afghanistan in the first place.

Predicated on Lies

I think reasonable people now agree that we waded into Iraq and Afghanistan under false pretenses…and that doing so was advocated by people with a profit-motive in the conflicts. We spent buckets of blood and trillions in treasure fighting wars that were not just ill-advised, but fruitless…once they began being waged as COIN Ops under Obama.

Love him (which we do) or hate him (as the Left does), you cannot deny the historical reality that President Trump opposed both wars, but had a plan to conclude both effectively and honorably. He said he would defeat ISIS and he did; and he had a plan for withdrawing us from Afghanistan without it descending into Hell on Earth. But that’s not what Joe Biden’s bosses wanted for America…and for themselves.

How bad is this abdication? It makes Edward VIII look like a paragon of stalwart leadership. It makes Jimmuh Cahtuh look like a fierce rabbit-hunter. It even makes Barry Soetoro-Bounel look legit. It’s so bad, USA Today could only get him to 26% approval this week on his handling of the withdrawal! The last time Joe bungled a withdrawal this badly, we ended up with Hunter.

The world is reeling now from the rapid and terrifying advancement of totalitarianism in the past year and a half. First it was sociopaths who saw the opportunity to exert control created by a virus that looks to have been created by the globe’s leading Communist Party, which lied about doing so…funded by those in our government with a profit-motive for doing so, who then lied about doing so…and blamed on a bowl of soup made from a bat. All lies. Then it was outside malefactors stealing an election to install a puppet government in the world’s beacon of Liberty and covered up with more lies. Now it is China telling Hunter’s Dad to get out of their neighborhood, so they can grab all the goodies.

Liberty on the Ropes

Remember how it all started? With a reasonable-sounding solution to a false problem: “Two weeks to flatten the curve.” As we said at the time (and have been proven right), there was no curve. Hospitals weren’t overflowing. Indeed, nurses had so much time on their hands an impromptu competition sprang up on social media as to which staff could put out the best dance video.

Then once people got accustomed to “lockdowns” (notably, a prison term), came the maskerade. Despite ample scientific evidence that masks are useless in stopping a virus, we were told by people drunk on power and besotted by profits to “follow the science”…which changed every fifteen minutes.

And where did all that get us? With Australian children literally being ripped from a father’s arms by police, held down, and jabbed in the arm with substances that will improve their lives not one whit, but which may destroy or end them. Because government says. With gas prices soaring, businesses that miraculously survived the lockdowns facing obliteration, and employees facing a Hobson’s choice between their health and their income. Because government says.

Our allies are shocked and scared by Joe Biden’s abdication of the responsibilities that fall upon the shoulders of the Leader of the Free World. The French are outraged and the British have gone so far as to take a vote in Parliament to hold him in contempt. Never has an American President failed so badly nor so rapidly. And after the Johnson, Carter, and Obama debacles, that’s saying something.

Our own citizens are stunned. People who hated Donald Trump’s brash, brassy boisterousness are now saying “this isn’t what I voted for.” Well, yeah, it is. If you needed the events of the past two weeks to figure out that Creepy Uncle Joe is a figurehead with dementia who can’t find his way back to his office from the South Lawn, you weren’t paying attention.

We Are the Resistance

The torch of Liberty is flickering. Its light isn’t beaming around the globe like it did just seven months ago. But it hasn’t been extinguished. And it’s more than just a glowing ember, that needs the sweet breath of Freedom to fan it back aflame. No, it’s flickering, but it’s not gone out.

We are the keepers of the flame and we must shield it from the cold wind of tyranny. What people who aren’t eldest children don’t realize is that the job comes with great responsibilities. And one of those is to set a good example for your siblings. Right now, our siblings around the globe are scared that we have abandoned them in the dark of night.

We must show them that we’re still here, that we’re still on the job, and that they can still look to us for inspiration, as they fight in their countries the same fight we fight in ours. Indeed, if there’s a silver lining in all this, perhaps it’s that both we and they realize it’s not solely our job to fight totalitarian tyrants. That we can’t go it alone anymore; that it falls on the shoulders of liberty-loving people everywhere. And also that none of us can do it without God’s help and His Grace.

Be bold. Be brave. Be patriots, wherever you live.

