From an undisclosed location in a country near Afghanistan, Glenn Beck details the latest on the frantic evacuation efforts of American citizens, allies, and persecuted Christians as the Biden administration’s failures have left him thinking, “I’ve never been embarrassed to be an American before.”

Glenn interviews former Force Recon Marine, Chad Robichaux, whose Mighty Oaks Foundation has rescued over 2,000 people in just a few days.

David Barton, board member for The Nazarene Fund, joins Glenn on the ground with a prediction: The U.S. State Department “clowns” will be humiliated by private sector efforts by this time tomorrow. And he also says there is evidence of malicious intent from a few members in the State Department.

Jason Buttrill, Afghanistan war veteran and head researcher for Glenn Beck, joins on the ground to give the latest intelligence update he received from sources at the Kabul airport gates. And he explains why this has led him to predict that a gigantic hostage situation with the Taliban could soon unfold. Glenn and Jason also reveal the dangerous extraction process for locals in Afghanistan.

