Following threats of retaliation from the Taliban this week, President Joe Biden decided not to extend his evacuation deadline from Afghanistan past Aug. 31, a decision which could leave thousands of American citizens stranded in the country amid the terrorist militant takeover.

While the president appeared to fold under pressure from the Taliban, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw — a former Navy SEAL who fought in Afghanistan, where he lost his right eye — offered a much different response.

“The only proper response from America to these dirty savage terrorists should be: Go f*** yourself,” the lawmaker tweeted on Monday.

Crenshaw then expanded on his message to the militant group in an interview with Politico published Tuesday.

“We need to send a very clear message to the Taliban [that] we’re not negotiating about our deadline,” he stated. “That should be our message. We should laugh at them when they say, ‘Oh, well, that’s a red line for us, you need to be out by Aug. 31.'”

“No, and if you get in our way when we are extracting Americans then we will kill you,” he continued, adding, “That is the only message that Biden should be delivering to the Taliban.”







The lawmaker’s simple message came after the Taliban recently threatened dire “consequences” should the deadline be extended or otherwise violated.

Spokesmen for the group said on Monday that the Aug. 31 deadline is considered a “red line” that the U.S. ought not to cross. Then on Tuesday, they declared that Afghan nationals would no longer be allowed to flee the country.

As the Biden administration continues to work on rescuing an undisclosed number of American citizens from Afghanistan, it has been inexplicably vague regarding the number of Americans evacuated thus far, leading many to question whether the mission can be completed before the deadline expires next Tuesday.

According to a leaked cable, the administration has so far been able to evacuate roughly 4,400 Americans from the country, but even low-end estimates indicate there could be 10,000 or more still stranded.

Additionally, reports have surfaced indicating that American citizens attempting to flee Afghanistan have been hampered and obstructed from reaching the Kabul airport, often under threat of violence.

Even so, Biden has opted to carry out evacuation efforts on the Taliban’s timetable, prompting NBC News reporter Richard Engel to call the situation a “moment of American humiliation.”

